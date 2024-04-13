Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 46,790 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,790 shares during the quarter. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFTY traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.30. 21,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,339. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $188.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

