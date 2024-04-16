Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.87. 2,232,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

