Ewa LLC Buys 285 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ewa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $161.11. 2,680,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

View Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.