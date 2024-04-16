Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,915,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $338.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

