Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Jabil worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $11,665,039. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 418,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

