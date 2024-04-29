Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.69. 774,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,768. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

