Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Releases Earnings Results

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Inno Stock Performance
INHD stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Inno has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Inno Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inno
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.