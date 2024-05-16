Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Releases Earnings Results

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Inno Stock Performance

INHD stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Inno has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Inno alerts:

Inno Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.