Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Reduces Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Czech National Bank increased its position in Universal Health Services by 45.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Universal Health Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UHS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.13. 318,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.68. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $183.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.