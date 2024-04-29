Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 5,732 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 624,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

