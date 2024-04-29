Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $111,773.72 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

