Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the March 31st total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Solvay Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SVYSF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. 10,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953. Solvay has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56.
Solvay Company Profile
