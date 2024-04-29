ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Position Increased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $940,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 8.3 %

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,229,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $79.80.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

