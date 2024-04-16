Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.90.

DPZ stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.93. 85,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,839. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $508.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.25 and a 200-day moving average of $411.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

