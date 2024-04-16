VELA Investment Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. 1,173,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,984. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

