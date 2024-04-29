Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Ewa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.93. 311,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,781. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

