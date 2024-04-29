Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Ewa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stride Stock Performance
LRN traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.93. 311,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,781. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Stride
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.