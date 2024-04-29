Ewa LLC Purchases Shares of 1,303 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after buying an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,248,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AMETEK by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,032,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $177.17. 330,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

