Ewa LLC Invests $226,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $682.34. 203,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

