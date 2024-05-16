Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00328.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BBDO opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

