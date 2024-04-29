Desjardins Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$208.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$216.00 to C$208.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$182.78.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down C$3.35 on Monday, hitting C$184.52. The stock had a trading volume of 155,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,745. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$137.36 and a twelve month high of C$220.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$206.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The stock has a market cap of C$15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,290 shares of company stock worth $13,228,693 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

