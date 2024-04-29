Ewa LLC Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $556.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.57. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.