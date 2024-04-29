Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) is Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises about 3.2% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned about 2.82% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,028 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

