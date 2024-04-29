Ewa LLC Acquires New Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $67,832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,918 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,565,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,939,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.22. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

