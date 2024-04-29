Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.0% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,685,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.61. 6,624,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,190,592. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

