Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Several research firms have commented on UL. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.