Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.17. The company had a trading volume of 256,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,696. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

