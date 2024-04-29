2,785 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after acquiring an additional 168,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,252,000 after acquiring an additional 258,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of FI traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.06. 940,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,460. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

