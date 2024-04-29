Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 32.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $247.41. The stock had a trading volume of 738,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,589.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.