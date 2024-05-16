Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.47. 244,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,403. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

