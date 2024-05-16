Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

TARO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.60. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

