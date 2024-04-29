Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,185 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 493,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

