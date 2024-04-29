Ewa LLC Acquires New Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ewa LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.81 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.64. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

