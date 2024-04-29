Skylands Capital LLC Increases Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,850 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 4.09% of Joint worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Joint by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Joint by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Joint by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Joint during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Joint stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JYNT

Joint Profile

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.