Ewa LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ewa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 34,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,325. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

