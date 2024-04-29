Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 325,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. 11,806,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,923,551. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

