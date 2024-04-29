Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.82. 364,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.41 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

