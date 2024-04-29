iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Ewa LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ewa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 405.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,027 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ewa LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $17,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock remained flat at $38.39 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 436,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,638. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

