Kennon Green & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 117,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. 9,085,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,595,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

