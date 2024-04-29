PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

