Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 10,971 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Director Kelly J. Kennedy sold 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $387,824.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VITL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 209,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 30.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

