H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$205.90 million for the quarter.

