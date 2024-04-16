Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,700.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,719.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $9.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,926.85. 54,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,806. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,738.66 and a one year high of $3,023.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,759.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,363.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

