Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,637 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Shell by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Shell by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $73.12. 2,830,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. The company has a market cap of $235.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

