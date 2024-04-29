Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $160.68 and last traded at $160.87. 912,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,881,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 858,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

