Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.83. 8,543,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

