Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.66. 2,209,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,665,485. The company has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

