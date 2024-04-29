Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.73. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $500.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

