Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMWAY stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $80.55. 31,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,824. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

