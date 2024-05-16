Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CMWAY stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $80.55. 31,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,824. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
