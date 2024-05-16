B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

BOSC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 8,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,783. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.54%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

