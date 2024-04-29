Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 3,453 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria accounts for 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $7,802,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 362,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 309,327 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 265,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,503,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

