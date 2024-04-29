Intrust Bank NA Has $54.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.3% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 182,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,718,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,927,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $481,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

